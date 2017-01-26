Stranded Filipino crew in BC in good condition

Crew of thirteen sailors have been stranded in Vancouver since September 1st due to legal issues
Asians less satisfied with state of health

Recent study indicates an increase of sedentary living causing negative health ramifications throughout Asia
Cultivate the brand Canada Cool

Is Canada's political philosophy a detriment to possible economic investment by foreign corporations?

More than 600 people attend the event hosted by the Association for Mineral Exploration

NewLeaf Travel Company, along with Flair Airlines has transported over 150,000 people from coast

Prohibition bar at Hotel Georgia introduces new cocktail featuring distinctive Asian spice

A new study by Fraser Institute indicates positives says BC Federation of Labour

The removal of India's largest two currency denominations has been met with controversy

Richmond establishment serves up some of the best tea in the entire Metro region

Twelve-year-old Richmond resident Elvin Allado has won a Gold Medal from The Royal Conservatory f

Newcomers must adjust to a new reality in Canada

Commentary
By Phil Gurski
New Canadian Media 
Starting a family

Starting a family requires a well formulated plan of patience and planning 
Immigration repeals flawed ‘Four-in, Four-out’ rule

Rule was introduced to deter foreign workers from losing ties with their home country
Pregnancy in older women

Advanced health risks continue to persist for those trying to conceive after age 35
Canada’s express entry program: two years in review

Here is what lies ahead for this Canadian Immigration program in 2017
Restaurant Review: Juniper

Some of the best cocktails in the city can be found at this local establishment!
Restaurant Review: Kokoro Ramen

Looking for a new Ramen Restaurant? If so. newly opened Kokoro is the answer!
Best Chinese places in lower mainland

Voters used the WeChat app to select Diners Choice awards winners
Restaurant Review: Men-No Kura House of Ramen

Robson street location serves up some of the best Ramen dishes in the city!
Restaurant Review: St. Regis Bar and Grill

Crispy potato skins with a mouthwatering burger make St Regis worth the visit!
