Duterte’s war on drugs triggers global outcry

Canadian humanitarian organization calling on international community to indict President Rodrigo Duterte
Aspiring dentist from France is Miss Universe 2016

Iris Mittenaere of France shocked the world and was crowned Miss Universe this past week
Trump action derails refugee resettlements

Donald Trump's decision to close America's borders will have major global ramifications

More than 600 people attend the event hosted by the Association for Mineral Exploration

NewLeaf Travel Company, along with Flair Airlines has transported over 150,000 people from coast

Prohibition bar at Hotel Georgia introduces new cocktail featuring distinctive Asian spice

A new study by Fraser Institute indicates positives says BC Federation of Labour

The removal of India's largest two currency denominations has been met with controversy

Richmond establishment serves up some of the best tea in the entire Metro region

Twelve-year-old Richmond resident Elvin Allado has won a Gold Medal from The Royal Conservatory f

Most terrorists are Average Joes

Members of terrorist groups are typically from lower socio-economic backgrounds
Newcomers must adjust to a new reality in Canada

The adjustment to the Canadian way of life is not always easy
Starting a family

Starting a family requires a well formulated plan of patience and planning 
Immigration repeals flawed ‘Four-in, Four-out’ rule

Rule was introduced to deter foreign workers from losing ties with their home country
Pregnancy in older women

Advanced health risks continue to persist for those trying to conceive after age 35
Lawyer, with Hong Kong ties to run for NDP in Richmond East

Local lawyer who started his career in Hong Kong runs for political office 
Restaurant Review: Heritage Asian Eatery

Some of the best wings in the city can be found at this downtown location
Restaurant Review: Royal Dinnette

Great lunch eats at affordable prices make Royal Dinnette a sure hit!
Restaurant Review: Juniper

Some of the best cocktails in the city can be found at this local establishment!
Restaurant Review: Kokoro Ramen

Looking for a new Ramen Restaurant? If so. newly opened Kokoro is the answer!
