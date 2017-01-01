Chef Sid cooks up a storm for India

Siddharth Choudhary’s passion for food and the artistic display propelled him to the top of Vancouver’s food scene
Troubling times for BC’s LNG dreams

The bidding process for contracts to build the C$40 billion liquefied natural gas project in B.C has been cancelled
Canada following B.C.’s lead on clean fuel standard

Federal government follows Victoria's lead in regards to emissions and clean-fuel standards 

A new study by Fraser Institute indicates positives says BC Federation of Labour

The removal of India's largest two currency denominations has been met with controversy

Richmond establishment serves up some of the best tea in the entire Metro region

Twelve-year-old Richmond resident Elvin Allado has won a Gold Medal from The Royal Conservatory f

BC Children’s Hospital fundraiser focuses on urgently needed otolaryngology and respiratory medicine equipment

Luxury hotels and winery tourism pinching on California water shortages - will BC's wineries face the same problem one day?

Conservative MP wants to test immigrants for their beliefs as part of the immigration process

Faster Processing Times for Families in 2017
Changes coming to sponsorship of spouses and parents and grandparents
Right-wing extremism not a serious threat, for now

The Alternative-Right is not powerful enough to be feared just yet 
Don't mess with a vote system that works

Electoral form is not necessarily the right step to fix Canada's voting system
Wynne and Jeffery: the Powerful and the Powerless

Premier Kathleen Wynne and Linda Jeffrey continue to butt heads over policy matters
“I have a criminal record - Can I come to Canada?”

Canada adheres' to strict rules when admitting new immigrants into the country
Sidewalk Runway: Best of 2016!

Looking back at the fashion trends that were for the past 52 weeks!
Maria Rincon crowned Miss Chinese Vancouver 2016

Fairchild TV event raises $1.6 million for Richmond Hospital Foundation
Restaurant Review: Hugo’s Churros

Have a sweet tooth? If so, Hugo's is the answer to all your prayers!
Restaurant Review: Fable Diner

Fried Chicken Eggs Benedict?!!! Dare I say more to describe this downtown locale
Sidewalk Runway: Little Black Dress Gala

This year's Gala took place on November 25th and at the Fairmont Hotel 
